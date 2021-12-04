MHT CET 2021: Provisional seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 out, check direct link here

Candidates must note that they will have to use the application ID and date of birth to log in to the website of the CET. The results can also be viewed at https://fe2021.mahacet.org/

The results for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) provisional seat allotment for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 1 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Aspirants can visit the official website and check their allotment status at http://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Simple steps to download the Download MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result 2021

Visit the official website website at http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

On the homepage, click on the link for MHT CET provisional allotment that is given on the main page

Login by entering the requested details such as your application number and date of birth

Check the MHT CET provisional allotment list and save a copy for future use

Direct link for MHT CET provisional allotment list: https://fe2021.mahacet.org/StaticPages/frmCheckAllotmentStatusCAPRound1?did=1250

Aspirants must note that the last date to accept the allotted seat and report for admission is 7 December. Candidates who accept the seat will not be eligible to participate in further rounds of counseling. To accept the allotted seat, applicants must login to the MHT CET website and declare that all details provided by them in the application, such as qualifying marks, gender, reservation, category and so on, are correct.

On 8 December, the Cell will declare the vacant seats for round 2 counselling on its official website. The list of provisional allotments will be out on 13 December.

The Cell had released the MHT CET final merit list for candidates on 29 November. The online submission and option confirmation of CAP Round 1 were done by candidates on the basis of the MHT CET merit list.

Additionally, Maharashtra CET Cell is also mulling to start the registration process for state quota medical admissions soon. Students who cleared The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam will be able to apply for admission in MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate courses. They can apply for admission through the official website.

For details and updates, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly.