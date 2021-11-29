MHT CET 2021: Final merit list out at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check details here

The MHT CET 2021 result was declared on 28 October but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the counselling process for admissions is being conducted online

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the final merit list of the MHT CET exam 2021. Aspirants who had applied for the BE/BTech Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can visit the official website and check the merit list at http://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

The MHT CET final merit list 2021 has been released separately for Maharashtra state and all Indian candidates.

Steps to download the MHT CET Final Merit List 2021:

Visit the official website - http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

On the homepage, click ‘MHT CET final merit list for Maharashtra state or all India candidates’

Download the PDF merit list

Take a printout of the MHT CET merit list for future reference

Candidates from Maharashtra can check the merit list here -

https://admissions20.blob.core.windows.net/fe2021/dtefiles/files/139.pdf?did=42263

MHT CET 2021 final merit list for all India candidates -

https://admissions20.blob.core.windows.net/fe2021/dtefiles/files/138.pdf?did=42264

Earlier, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra had put out the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2021 on its website and given candidates the option to raise objections (if any) to it.

Aspirants can confirm options for CAP round 1 through login details. The process has started from today 29 November and will be held up to 1 December, as per the MHT CET counselling 2021 schedule.

The provisional allotment list for round 1 counselling will be published by the authorities on 3 December. Candidates are requested to accept the allotted seats and report for admission by 7 December.

The round 2 counselling vacant seats will be available on the MHT CET website on 8 December. The provisional allotment list of the second round will be displayed on 13 December.

The MHT CET 2021 result was declared on 28 October. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the counselling process for admissions is being conducted online.

This year, the number of applications has increased by 15 percent. Last year a total of 96,337 applications were received. There is a tremendous demand in the artificial intelligence and data science branch. Nearly, 1.1 lakh students also registered for Engineering courses this year.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell regularly for updates.