MHT CET 2021: Provisional merit list to be released today, check cetcell.mahacet.org

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will be put out by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today, 24 November. Candidates can check the MHT CET provisional merit list for admission to BE/BTech courses at the official website at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/ .

Follow these steps to check the MHT CET provisional merit list 2021

- Visit the official website at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

- Click on the link that for MHT CET provisional merit list 2021

- Open the file and check your spot on the provisional merit list

- Download the MHT CET 2021 merit list and keep it for future reference

Candidates must note that any grievance or correction against the provisional merit list can be raised by candidates from 25 November to 5 pm on 27 November. In order to give proof for the correction request in the data of merit list, applicants will be required to upload their requisite documents online.

After the provisional list is released, the final merit list of MHT CET 2021 Counselling will be released on 28 November. Applicants need to complete the choice filling and locking process between 29 November to 1 December.

On the basis of the courses and choices opted by the candidates, the State Common Entrance Test will declare the round 1 seat allotment results. The first round of MHT CET 2021 seat allotment is scheduled to be declared on December 3.

The display of the provisional allotment list for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round I will be on 3 December. The process of seat confirmation and reporting to the allotted Institute will be done between 4 December and 7 December.

The list of provisional vacant seats for CAP Round II will be available on the official website on 8 December.

This year, the number of engineering applications by the State CET cell have increased. As compared to the 96,337 applications that were received last year, this year the applications have increased by almost 15 percent, with an exceptional demand in the artificial intelligence and data science branch. Engineering courses have also witnessed registration of nearly 1.1 lakh students this year.

For more details and further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell.