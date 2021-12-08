MHT CET 2021: Deadline to submit original caste verification certificates extended till 21 Dec; check details here

The authorities mentioned in the notice that if the certificate in not provided then the admission will automatically get cancelled

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the deadline for submission of certificates of caste verification, in original, for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) of the State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021. As per recent updates, the deadline to submit the original caste verification documents by candidates applying for BE/BTech has been extended till 21 December.

CET परीक्षा कक्षातील तंत्रशिक्षण विभागांतर्गत शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ केंद्रीभूत प्रवेश प्रक्रियेकरिता आवश्यक असलेली जातपडताळणी बाबतची मूळ प्रमाणपत्रे सादर करण्यास केंद्रीभूत प्रक्रियेच्या द्वितीय फेरी प्रवेशाच्या अंतिम दिनांकापर्यंत मुदतवाढ देण्यास शासन मान्यता देण्यात आली आहे. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) December 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the schedule and official notice are currently available on the official website of MAHACET on https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Earlier in the day, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra) took to his social media handles and informed about the same.

Through his tweet, he mentioned that the state government has finally approved to extend the deadline for submission of caste verification certificates. Applicants need to submit their caste verification certificates, in original, till 21 December.

Apart from the minister’s tweet, an official notice has been released by the State Common Entrance Cell which states that the deadline to submit the original caste verification certificate at the allotted institute is 5 pm on 21 December.

The authorities also mentioned that if the certificate in not provided then the admission will automatically get cancelled. Following which, the candidate will be considered as an open category candidate for the next institutional vacancy. Those interested can find the official statement of the State CET Cell here.

All academic activities will be resuming from 13 December, as per the official notice.

Candidates should note that they can accept the offered seat as per allotment of CAP Round 1 till 10 December. Also, the recognised institutes that are affiliated under Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell have been directed to upload the details of the selected candidates by 30 December.

As per revised schedule, the MHT CET 2021 round 2 counselling will begin on 12 December and end on 30 December. For more details and information, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website of the MHT CET.

