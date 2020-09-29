MHT CET 2020: PCM group admit card released at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in; exam from 12 to 20 October
More than 5.3 lakh applicants have registered for the MHT CET 2020, of which around 2.5 lakh candidates have enrolled in the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group
The admit card of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 for Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group has been released on the official website - mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The examination will be conducted from 12 to 20 October.
The MHT CET 2020 PCM group hall ticket will mention the details including the candidate's personal details, the date, time of the test, exam centre name and address. The admit card will also mention the COVID-19 health guidelines that all the examinees will be required to follow on the day of the exams.
To download the MHT CET 2020 PCM group hall ticket, candidates will have to login using their application form number and password. If a candidate fails to carry it to the exam centre, he/she will not be allowed to write the paper.
Steps to download MHT CET 2020 PCM group admit card online:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, Mumbai - mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.
Step 2: In the candidate's login section on the homepage, enter your registered ID and password.
Step 3: Press the Proceed button.
Step 4: Opt for the link that mentions, "Download hall tickets."
Step 5: Select the subject - PCM or PCB and click on the Search button.
Step 6: The hall ticket will be displayed on the page. Carefully check all the details before downloading and taking a printout.
Here is the direct link to download the admit card
On 26 September, the admit card for MHT CET 2020 for Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group was released. More than 5.3 lakh applicants have registered for the MHT CET 2020.
For the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group, 2.5 lakh candidates have enrolled. Around 2.8 lakh candidates have registered for the PCB group exam that will be conducted from 1 to 9 October.
MHT CET is conducted every year for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the colleges of the state.
