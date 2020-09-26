MHT CET 2020: PCB group admit card released, check mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Of the total 5.3 lakh students who registered for MHT CET exam, around 2.8 lakh candidates have registered for Physics-Chemistry-Biology group exam

MHT CET 2020: The admit card of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 for Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group has been released on Saturday at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The entrance examination will be conducted from 1 and 9 October.

The hall ticket will mention details of examination centre, reporting time, day and date of the examination along with other details.

According to a reports, more than 5.3 lakh candidates have enrolled to take the MHT CET 2020. Around 2.8 lakh candidates have registered for the PCB group.

For the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group, 2.5 lakh candidates have registered. The PCM group exam will be conducted from 12 to 20 October. The admit card will soon be released by the common entrance exam cell.

A report by Careers 360 said that candidates appearing for the entrance exam will also be required to download MHT CET 2020 undertaking and carry it at the exam centre. Examinees will not be allowed to enter the test centre without a hard copy of admit card and undertaking.

How to MHT CET 2020 admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, Mumbai - mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your login ID, password and Captcha displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Tap on Download hall tickets link

Step 4: Choose the subject - PCB and press the search button

Step 5: The hall ticket will be shown on the webpage. Check all the details carefully before downloading and taking a printout.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

MHT CET is conducted every year for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the colleges of the state.