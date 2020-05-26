MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell reopens application window till 1 June; entrance test to be held between 4 July and 5 August

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has again started the application process for MHT CET 2020. The application window opened on 26 May and will close on 1 June.

The CET Cell has taken this decision after it received requests from candidates who missed out the opportunity to fill the form to reopen the application process.

“Candidates who had registered for MHT CET 2020 and filled the form partially/ failed to make payment, and /or did not upload the required document can register afresh and fill in the application/complete their partially filled form and make final payment with late fee and register for MHT CET 2020,” said a notification.

This is the last time the application process has been restarted and no further extension will be provided, clarified the CET Cell.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MSCETC at Cetcell.mahacet.org for any update.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the colleges of the state.

MHT CET 2020 will be held between 4 July and 5 August. The exam will take place separately for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

This year, MHT CET 2020 will be conducted at tehsil or block level to maintain safety norms. Earlier, the exam was held at the district level.

How to apply

Go to the official website of the CET Cell at Cetcell.mahacet.org/. Click on the link for MHT CET and you will be directed to a new page. Select the Registration (for new candidate) option. Register yourself. Following which, ID and password will be generated. Fill the application form by providing required details and pay the exam fees.

Those who have already registered can directly log in and make changes to their application or fill new form.