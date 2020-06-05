MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell allows registered candidates to change district preferences for exam centre till 10 June

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has allowed candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2020 to change their district preferences for exam centre.

The CET Cell has taken this decision after it received requests from candidates to allow them to change district preferences in view of the situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who want to change their preference can do so by visiting the official website of the Maharashtra CET Cell at http://cetcell.mahacet.org/. The link for this purpose opened today and will remain active till 10 June.

The original filled district preferences of a candidate will become null and void, once he/she changes them.

Those who are not changing their preferences, their original choices will be considered for MHT CET 2020 centre allocation.

“No request for change in district preferences will be entertained after the 10 June 2020 (2359 Hrs),” clarified the CET Cell.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at regular intervals for updates related to MHT CET 2020.

Maharashtra CET Cell has extended the last date for submission of the class 12 details in the MHT CET 2020 application forms.

Those who have not filled the Class 12 details in the application form can do so till 7 June.

"Those who have failed to fill the same shall be treated as a Maharashtra State SSC Board candidate for allotting examination date. No complaints will be entertained thereafter,” said the CET Cell.

MHT CET 2020 will be held between 4 July and 5 August. The exam will take place separately for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).