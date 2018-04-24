MHT CET 2018 admit cards released: Download your hall ticket from dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has released the admit cards for MHT CET 2018 at the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in. All candidates appearing for the entrance examination can download their admit cards from the official website.

MHT CET 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 10 May. The examination will be held in offline mode. The MHT CET result will be declared on or before 3 June 2018.

Here are the steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Click on 'Visit DTE Homepage'

Under the CET 2018 tab, click on MHT-CET 2018

Enter the required details

Download the admit card

The candidates should inform concerned authorities if any mistakes are found in the admit card. Candidates have to carry a photo identity proof along with their admit cards on the day of the exam.

MHT CET is a 3-hour long offline examination conducted annually by DTE Maharashtra for admissions to the undergraduate engineering courses across the state of Maharashtra. Paper 1 will consist of Mathematics and Paper 2 is Physics and Chemistry. To qualify, candidates have to attempt both the papers and seats are allotted on the basis of the performance in MHT CET exam.