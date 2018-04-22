MHT CET exam: Admit cards to be released on 24 April; here is how candidates can download them

DTE Maharashtra will release the admit card for MHT CET 2018 on 24 April. All candidates appearing for the entrance examination must download their admit card from the official website. Since the admit card is an important document, it is imperative for the candidates to download and print it to keep it ready for the examination day. One photo identity proof also has to be carried by the candidates to the exam centre along with the admit card. The final date to download the admit card is 10 May 2018.

MHT CET 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 10 May. The examination will be held in offline mode. The MHT CET result will be declared on or before 3 June 2018.

Steps to Download MHT CET Admit Card

• To download the admit card, candidates must go to the official website

• They must enter their application number and password along with the security pin displayed on screen.

• After submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen,

• Candidates are advised to check their admit card for any discrepancies before downloading.

• A print of the downloaded admit card has to be taken.

If any mistakes are found in the admit card, then the candidates are requested to inform the concerned authorities as soon as possible for rectification.

Details mentioned in the admit card

• Name of the candidate

• Registration number of the candidate

• Roll number

• Test centre address

• Examination date

• Candidate’s signature

While reporting for the exam, a photo identity proof has to be produced by the candidates along with the admit card. Any one of the following photo identity proofs can be brought to the centre:

• Voter ID Card

• Indian Passport

• Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar Card with a photograph

• PAN Card

• Bank Passbook with a photograph

• Recent identity card issued by a recognized school or college

• Identity proof issued by a people’s representative on official letterhead along with photograph

• Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead along with photograph

• Candidates who fall under the “Persons with Disabilities” category and are claiming extra time during examination will be required to produce the specified documents which verify their eligibility.

It is important to note that ration card and driving license will not be accepted as identity proofs by the authorities.

Some Exam Day Guidelines for MHT CET

• Candidates are expected to arrive at the venue well before the examination timings since there will be security checks done.

• No items except the admit card and photo identity proof will be allowed inside the examination hall.

• Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card.

• Adequate care must be taken to fill the OMR sheets as specified in the brochure while answering the questions in the examination paper.

• The appropriate response circles have to be circled completely with a black ink ball point pen only.

• Rough work should be done only on the blank space provided on the question booklet.

MHT CET is a 3-hour long offline examination which is conducted annually by DTE Maharashtra for admissions to the undergraduate engineering courses across the state of Maharashtra. Paper 1 will consist of Mathematics and Paper 2 is Physics and Chemistry. To qualify, candidates have to attempt both the papers. Seats are allotted on the basis of the candidate’s performance in MHT CET examination.