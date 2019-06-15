MHA seeks urgent report from West Bengal govt on doctors' strike; Centre sends second advisory on political violence in state

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought an urgent report from the TMC-led West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by junior doctors against the attack on medical intern Paribaha Mukhopadhyay and junior doctor Yash Tekwani at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

The Centre has also sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee government on steps taken to contain political violence and nab culprits in wake of a spate of 'political' murders and attacks on BJP workers in Bengal. The MHA has pointed out the failure of state law and order machinery under the West Bengal government, reports said.

Pointing out the growing number of incidents of pre-poll, post-poll and poll-related violence in the state from 2016 to 2019, the MHA issued an advisory saying that “unabated violence over the years is evidently a matter of deep concern."

According to the MHA, the number of incidents of political violence in West Bengal increased from 509 in 2016 to 1,035 in 2018. More than 700 incidents of political violence have already occurred in 2019. Correspondingly, the death toll rose from 36 in 2016 to 96 in 2018 while 26 deaths have already taken place in 2019 till date, Live Mint reported.

“The continued trend of political violence from 2016 through 2019, as evident from the above figures, is indicative of the failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and to inspire a sense of security among the people. Government of India is seriously concerned over the prevalent situation in West Bengal," the advisory read.

“It is requested that a report may be sent to this ministry on the steps taken by the state government and its law enforcement machinery to investigate the incidents of violence to bring the culprits to book as also the measures taken to contain and curb violence."

This is the second such advisory sent by the Centre to the West Bengal government. Mamata who claimed that there is "no law and order problem in Bengal,"dismissed the earlier advisory issued by the central government on Sunday. The TMC had termed it an "evil ploy to grab power" by the BJP.

Meanwhile, junior doctors on strike across West Bengal turned down Mamata 's invitation for a meeting on Saturday evening at the Secretariat. After they refused to meet her on Friday, the chief minister called for another meeting to resolve the impasse. However, the medicos demanded that Mamata first apologise and come to meet them at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.