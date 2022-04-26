MHA seeks detailed report from Maharashtra govt on Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest, 'inhumane treatment'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest of Amaravati MP Navneet Rana

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed factual report from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" meted out at Khar Police Station in Mumbai, top government officials said on Tuesday.

The officials said the MHA took the action following a request made by Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee. "MHA has sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" meted out at Khar Police Station. Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee had asked MHA to seek a report earlier," said the officials.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest of independent MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai, after receiving a letter from the Amravati lawmaker that she had been subjected to "inhuman treatment" by the police following her "illegal" arrest two days ago.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the MP accused Mumbai Police of not providing her drinking water in custody while allegedly citing her "neechi zaat" (lower caste), and abusing her on the basis of caste.

Must Read: Police didn't give water, said I belong to Scheduled Caste, abused when wanted to use bathroom: Navneet Rana

Navneet Rana and husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after announcing that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Matoshree in Bandra, Mumbai.

Rana was lodged after her arrest at Khar Police Station. She was later moved to the Byculla women's prison on Sunday evening. The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

