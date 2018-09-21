MHA denies reports on J&K policemen's resignation, says they are based on 'false propaganda by mischievous elements'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a statement denying reports saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have resigned due to the latest killings of special police officers in Shopian district. According to several media reports, ten SPOs in Jammu and Kashmir Police had tendered their resignation after three SPOs were abducted and murdered on Friday morning by the Hizbul Mujahideen.

However, the MHA has denied the reports and said the Jammu and Kashmir Police has confirmed that these "reports are untrue and motivated". "These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements," the MHA has said in its statement.

The MHA has said that "Jammu and Kashmir has a professional and committed police force which is fully geared up to meet the security challenges, including those related to panchayat and urban body elections and that there are over 30,000 SPOs, whose services are reviewed from time to time."

"Some mischievous elements are trying to project that those SPOs whose services have not been renewed due to administrative reasons have resigned," the MHA said. It has stated that the militants are on the backfoot in Jammu and Kashmir, as 28 militants have been neutralised in 2018 in Shopian alone. "Due to pro-active actions of Jammu and Kashmir Police, militants have been pushed to a corner and are being driven to desperation," the MHA statement said.

Follow LIVE updates on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir here