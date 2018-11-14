MeToo: India Today's Gaurav Sawant sends defamation notices to Vidya Krishnan, The Caravan over sexual harassment allegations

India Today executive editor Gaurav Sawant Wednesday sent defamation notices to Vidya Krishnan, The Caravan magazine, and its journalist Nikita Saxena over allegations of sexual harassment.

Sawant, confirming the development on social media, tweeted:

I have sent a defamation notice to Caravan, Ms Nikita Saxena and Ms Vidya Krishnan through my lawyers. Will seek justice. — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) November 14, 2018

Krishnan accused Sawant of sexually harassing her in 2003 when she joined The Pioneer as a trainee journalist in an article published by The Caravan on 1 November authored by Saxena. The incident purportedly occurred when Krishnan was assigned to cover a drill in a military station at Beas in Punjab.

Sawant earlier rejected the charges and said he'd "take full legal action":

The article published by Caravan is irresponsible, baseless, and completely false. I am talking to my lawyers and will take full legal action. So grateful to my family, friends, and viewers for their support. — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) November 12, 2018

Following the allegation, former Hindustan Times weekend editor Kanika Gahlaut also tweeted about an alleged incident when Sawant "lunged" at her during a conclave.

If it helps I can testify Gaurav Sawant is a pest.I look for discreet places to smoke.Found him behind some hedges at group conclave.He lunged.I gave it off to him.He: "cmon when was last time you got any".His justification for lunging-i'm single. That's how sick his mind is. — Kanika Gahlaut (@kanikagahlaut) November 13, 2018

Kanika further said she lost no sleep over the incident as she never considered Sawant to have any power over her.

The allegations against Sawant come in the midst a resurgence of the #MeToo movement in India. Here's a complete list of the allegations that Firstpost has followed up on.

Network 18, of which Firstpost is a part, has received complaints of sexual harassment as well. The complaints which are within the purview of the workplace have been forwarded to our PoSH committee for appropriate action.