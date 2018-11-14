You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

#MeToo: India Today's Gaurav Sawant sends defamation notices to Vidya Krishnan, The Caravan over sexual harassment allegations

India FP Staff Nov 14, 2018 18:50:14 IST

India Today executive editor Gaurav Sawant Wednesday sent defamation notices to Vidya Krishnan, The Caravan magazine, and its journalist Nikita Saxena over allegations of sexual harassment.

Sawant, confirming the development on social media, tweeted:

Krishnan accused Sawant of sexually harassing her in 2003 when she joined The Pioneer as a trainee journalist in an article published by The Caravan on 1 November authored by Saxena. The incident purportedly occurred when Krishnan was assigned to cover a drill in a military station at Beas in Punjab.

Sawant earlier rejected the charges and said he'd "take full legal action": 

Following the allegation, former Hindustan Times weekend editor Kanika Gahlaut also tweeted about an alleged incident when Sawant "lunged" at her during a conclave.

Kanika further said she lost no sleep over the incident as she never considered Sawant to have any power over her.

The allegations against Sawant come in the midst a resurgence of the #MeToo movement in India. Here's a complete list of the allegations that Firstpost has followed up on.

Network 18, of which Firstpost is a part, has received complaints of sexual harassment as well. The complaints which are within the purview of the workplace have been forwarded to our PoSH committee for appropriate action.


Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 18:50 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores