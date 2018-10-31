MeToo in India: All India Radio sacks nine women who complained of sexual harassment, report suggests

As the second wave of the #MeTooIndia movement gains ground in the country, the national public radio broadcaster of India, the All India Radio (AIR), has come under scrutiny after its Shahdol station in Madhya Pradesh terminated the services of nine women who named the assistant director of programming, Ratnakar Bharti, in their complaints of sexual harassment, reports The Times of India.

According to the report, the women have gone public a year after a police complaint was filed against Bharti, and the Internal Committee (IC) of AIR declared him guilty. However, Bharti remains stationed at the station's headquarters in New Delhi.

The AIR employee union has also claimed that similar complaints of sexual harassment have been filed at different stations across the country, but in each case, while the accused was let off with a warning, the complainants have been asked to leave.

Fayyaz Shehryar, director general AIR, has denied any connection between the lodging of the complaints and the services being terminated. He also added that all the complaints have been probed by IC, The Times of India reports.

Since 5 October 2018, a slew of #MeToo allegations have emerged on social media timelines in India, triggering the second wave of the movement here. Many of these, like the alleged harassment at AIR, have occurred within the confines of the workplace.

Here's a complete list of the allegations reported on social media so far, that Firstpost has followed up on. We will be updating this report over the following days.