MeToo: Following backlash over Suhel Seth's participation, Inkpot India Conclave announces his 'inability' to attend

A day after his inclusion in a panel discussion triggered a social media backlash, the Inkpot India Conclave announced that Suhel Seth would not be participating in the event. Seth had been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment during the second wave of the #MeToo movement in India last year.

In a tweet, Inkpot India Conclave stated that owing to his 'travel commitments' and 'impending fatherhood,' Seth would be unable to appear at any public engagement, and was also dropping out as a speaker at the Conclave.

Owing to his travel commitments and his impending fatherhood @suhelseth would not be at any public speaking engagement and hence has expressed his inability to be at @InkpotConclave — Inkpot India Conclave (@InkpotConclave) October 1, 2019

Seth being listed as one of the speakers and as a patron of the Conclave, despite the #MeToo allegations against him, was met with outrage on social media. The Conclave's response about Suhel's unavailability came as a tweet responding to the India #MeToo account.

The communication department of the Conclave has informed Firstpost that Seth is no longer a patron and his name has also been removed from the list of patrons on their website.

When Seth was accused in 2018, he refuted one of the allegations in a statement to The Quint. Close on the heels of five accusations, he was terminated as consultant by Tata Sons.

Among the other speakers listed for the event on 18 November were Shashi Tharoor, Karan Singh, William Dalrymple, Sunita Kohli, Pavan K Varma, Nandani Bhalla, and Rohit Bal. Of these, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and historian and author William Dalrymple have also said they won't be able to attend the Conclave, citing clashing dates.