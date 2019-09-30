Suhel Seth, accused by multiple women during second #MeToo wave, to be speaker at Inkpot India Conclave

Nearly a year after he was accused by multiple women during the second #MeToo wave in India, Suhel Seth will be a speaker at the Inkpot India Conclave 2019, which will be held on 18 November. Seth is also named as one of the patrons of the Conclave on its website.

Seth was accused by five women of harassment, forcibly kissing, groping and inappropriate behaviour. Most of these incidents took place in public places, while one took place at his home. When Firstpost reached out to Seth for a response to these allegations in 2018 via WhatsApp, email and Twitter, he did not respond. He refuted one of the accounts in a statement to The Quint.

Subsequently, his services as a consultant were terminated by Tata Sons.

Other speakers at the Conclave include Shashi Tharoor, Pavan K Varma, Shobha De and Rohit Bal. Sanjoy Roy, Bachi Karkaria and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are also among its patrons.

Per the Conclave’s website, it centres on art and culture and is aimed at the youth. Firstpost contacted Inkpot India Conclave to ask about Seth’s involvement as a patron and inclusion in the list of speakers. This article will be updated when it responds.