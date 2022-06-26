Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

The alerts have been issued on the basis of the weather forecast issued by the Science department of the State Meteorological Department

Dehradun: The Meteorological Department of Uttarakhand on Sunday issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the state till Wednesday.

"There may be heavy rain in other areas of Kumaon division including Bageshwar, Pithoragarh on Sunday, while strong winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour will also occur in the plains," noted Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Department.

According to Singh, after the heavy rainfall in the state today, the scope of this rain will increase on Monday and will gradually happen in Nainital, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and some other districts as well.

"Along with this on June 28 (Tuesday), there is a yellow alert of heavy rain at some places in Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh," he said.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a red alert for rain in the Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh regions of Uttarakhand.

The alerts have been issued on the basis of the weather forecast issued by the Science department of the State Meteorological Department.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.