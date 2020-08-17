MET 2020 merit list: Manipal Academy of Higher Education releases rank list at results.manipal.edu

MET 2020 merit list | The merit list has been released on the basis of marks obtained by students in the entrance test and Class 12 examinations

MET 2020 merit list | Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has on Monday released the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) rank list 2020 on its website results.manipal.edu.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the MET 2020 was conducted between 1 and 12 August. The merit list has been released on the basis of marks obtained by students in the entrance test and Class 12 examinations.

The merit list of MET 2020 will help candidates to register for the counselling process. After counselling, students will be allotted seats and the final seat will be fixed after they deposit the college fees.

Last week, MAHE released the scorecards of the MET 2020.

More than two lakh candidates took the entrance test this year which was conducted in remote proctored online mode.

The 2 hours 30 minutes exam had 200 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English and General Aptitude.

For admission to MAHE, 60 percent weightage will be given to the marks obtained by candidates in the entrance test, and 40 percent will be on the marks secured in the Class 12 qualifying exam.

Steps to check MET 2020 merit list

Candidates must first go to the website — results.manipal.edu/met-rank. Once there, they need to enter their application number and press submit button. Once submitted, the merit list will be displayed on the screen. Students need to download and save a copy of it.

Here's the direct link to check the merit list - http://results.manipal.edu/met-rank