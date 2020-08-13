MET 2020: Manipal Academy of Higher Education releases scorecard for entrance test on results.manipal.edu

MET 2020 | More than two lakh candidates appeared for the admission test that was conducted in remote proctored online mode between 1 and 12 August

MET 2020 | The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the scorecards of the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) on its website results.manipal.edu.

According to a report by NDTV, more than two lakh candidates appeared for the admission test that was conducted in remote proctored online mode between 1 and 12 August. The exams were not held at the centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scores were immediately released by the academy after the conclusion of the examination.

A report by Jagran Josh said that the total duration of the exam was 2 hours 30 minutes. It consisted of 200 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English and General Aptitude.

For Admission to MAHE, 60 percent of weightage will be given to the marks secured by candidates in the entrance test, and the remaining 40 percent weightage will be on the marks obtained by them in the Class 12 qualifying exam.

Steps to check and download MET 2020 scorecard

Step 1: Go to the website of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education - results.manipal.edu.

Step 2: Enter your application number and OTBS password, and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 3: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Here's the direct link to check your MET 2020 scorecard: http://results.manipal.edu/

As per a report by Careers 360, the academy is expected to release the MET 2020 merit list on 14 August on its official website.

The report said that students who took the exam found it to be moderate to difficult. Many examinees found the Mathematics section tough, while Physics and Chemistry sections were comparatively easier.

Some candidates reported technical difficulties during the exam due to poor network.