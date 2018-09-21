Mehbooba Mufti condemns abduction, murder of three police officers; says 'Centre's muscular policy not working'

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock and condemned the abduction and death of three personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also tweeted that no expression of shock, outrage or condemnation will bring solace to the families of the victims.

Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock & condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims. 1/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 21, 2018

Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre’s muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward seems to be a distant dream for now. 2/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 21, 2018

Mufti also tweeted that with the rise of abductions of police personnel and their families, the Centre's muscular policy was not working and that a dialogue, which according to her is the only way forward, seemed to be a distant dream.

On Friday, three of the Jammu and Kashmir policemen who were abducted in Shopian district on Thursday night were killed by terrorists. Militants had kidnapped three Special Police Officers (SPOs) and one police personnel after barging into their houses. The bodies of the three police personnel were recovered from an orchard in Wangam area, more than a kilometre away from the village the policemen were abducted from. Police identified the dead as constable Nissar Ahmed and two special police officers — Firdous Ahmed and Kulwant Singh — from Kapren and Heepora areas of Shopian district. PTI had reported that the terrorists had also kidnapped the brother of a police constable but he was released later.

The policemen were abducted nearly three weeks after terrorists had abducted relatives of policemen from various places in south Kashmir on 30 August. The relatives were later released.

With inputs from PTI