Meghalaya Police recruitment: Exam schedule out at megpolice.gov.in, admit card to be issued from 17 February

The Meghalaya Police has released the examination schedule for the recruitment to various positions of Constable, Mizoram Police Radio Organisation (MPRO) and others. Those preparing for the AB/UB Group in both Eastern Range and Western Range exam will be able to download the admit cards by visiting the official website at megpolice.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from 17 February onwards. As per the schedule, the written examination is to be conducted on 26 and 27 February, this year.

Schedule for written examination:

AB/BN Constable – 26 February (9:00 am to 10:00 am): Exam is for 150 marks

UB Constable – 26 February (2:00 pm to 4:00 pm): Exam is for 300 marks

UBSI – 27 February (9:00 am to 12:00 pm): Exam is for 300 marks

MPRO – 27 February (2:00 pm to 4:00 pm): Exam is for 300 marks

“Written Examination/Trade Test for the post of Driver Constable (DC), Fireman (FM), Driver Fireman (DFM), and follower will be intimated in due course of time,” the official notice reads.

Further in the notice, the Meghalaya Police highlighted that candidates who are appearing for the written examination should bring along a final vaccination certificate or else a Covid Negative RT-PCR Report. This report should be valid for 72 hours at the time of the written examination.

Those who are willing to check can find the official notice here.

As and when the admit card for the respective examination is released, applicants can download it by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at megpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the admit card link for the AB/UB Group in both Eastern Range and Western Range, that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to key in their login details and submit

Step 4: They also have to check and download the admit card

Step 5: Keep a printout of the hall ticket for future use

For more information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website on a regular basis.

