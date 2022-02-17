Meghalaya Police admit card 2022 released at megpolice.gov.in, here’s how to download

As per the official notice, candidates should bring a full-vaccination certificate or a COVID-19 Negative RT-PCR Report, valid for 72 hours, at the time of the written examination

The Central Recruitment Board of Meghalaya Police has released admit cards for the written exam 2022 on its official website. The written examination will be conducted for the recruitment to various posts of Constable, MPRO and others. Candidates can download their hall tickets through the official website.

Meghalaya Police admit card 2022: Check how to download

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Police

Click on the Online Admit Cards for Written Examination link available on the homepage

Key in Reference No., Date of Birth and click on the download button

The Meghalaya Police hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket of the written examination and take a printout for future reference

The Board will conduct the written examination on 26 February, 2022 and 27 February, 2022 in both the Eastern and Western Range.

As per the official notice, candidates should bring a full-vaccination certificate or a COVID-19 Negative RT-PCR Report (valid for 72 hours) at the time of the written examination. They must also report an hour before the commencement of the exam.

The list of candidates eligible to appear in the written exam has also been uploaded on the official website.

Check the list of eligible candidates from the Eastern Range here.

Check the list of eligible candidates from the Western Range here.

Schedule for written examination:

Written exam for the post of AB/BN Constable will be held on 26 February, 2022 from 9 am to 10 am.

Written exam for the post of UB Constable will be conducted on 26 February, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Written exam for UBSI post will be held on 27 February, 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Written exam for MPRO post will be held on 27 February, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

"Written Examination/Trade Test for the post of Driver Constable (DC), Fireman (FM), Driver Fireman (DFM), and Follower will be intimated in due course of time," said the official notice.

In case of any doubt in regards to the examination, candidates can call on the helpline number - 6033164273.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Meghalaya Police.

