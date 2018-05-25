Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2018: MBOSE class 12th Arts result declared; check on megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of Class 12th Arts stream on its official website at 10 am today, reports said. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their scores by going to the official websites megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

This year, the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam was conducted from 6 March to 29 March. Over 29,000 students appeared for HSSLC exam, according to an India Today report.

Follow the steps below to check the results:

-Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in or mbose.in

-Click on the course: Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination (Arts Stream).

-Enter the required details.

-Click on 'submit' and take a print for future reference.

MBOSE had declared results of its Class 12th board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses on 10 May.