You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2018: MBOSE class 12th Arts result declared; check on megresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 25, 2018 10:28:48 IST

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of Class 12th Arts stream on its official website at 10 am today, reports said. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their scores by going to the official websites megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

This year, the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam was conducted from 6 March to 29 March. Over 29,000 students appeared for HSSLC exam, according to an India Today report.

Follow the steps below to check the results:

-Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in or mbose.in

-Click on the course: Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination (Arts Stream).

-Enter the required details.

-Click on 'submit' and take a print for future reference.

MBOSE had declared results of its Class 12th board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses on 10 May.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 10:28 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores