Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2018: MBOSE Class 12 exam result for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses declared on megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared results of its Class 12 board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses today at 10 am. Eligible candidates can check their grades in the Meghalaya HSSLC result 2018 by logging on to the official website, megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.

As per a report on examresults.net, the Meghalaya Class 12 board exams were held between 6 March and 29 March this year. In all, 29,840 candidates appeared for the exams, the report added. All students have been asked to keep their relevant information like hall tickets and roll numbers handy in order to avoid delays.

Steps to check results:

- Log on to megresults.nic.in.

- Click on the relevant link based on your course of the examination. (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Science) for Science results, Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Commerce) 2018 for Commerce and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Vocational) 2018 for Vocational courses.)

- Enter your roll number as given in the hall ticket.

- Click submit.

- Download the result for future reference.

A separate report on The Shillong Times quoted Controller of Examinations, TR Laloo, as saying all heads of institutions and officers-in-charge of MBoSE HSSLC examination centres need to collect result booklets from MBoSE Office in Tura and Shillong and Jowai MBoSE Cell after the declaration of the result. The full result booklet can also be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in, he added.