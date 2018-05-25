Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2018: Lily Kharthangmaw tops MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 art exam; check score on megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of Class 12th Arts stream today on its official website megresults.nic.in, reports said.

According to Times of India, Lily Kharthangmaw topped the Meghalaya Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations, 2018 (Arts Stream) by scoring 440 out of 500. Susanna Kharmanwshun came second HSSLC exam with 439 marks followed by Brinda Gewali who scored 436 to get the third place in the Class 12 Intermediate (Arts) exam. The report added that 16,759 out of the 23,160 students cleared the MBOSE Class 12 Arts exam.

Follow the steps to check the results:

-Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in or mbose.in

-Click on the course: Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination (Arts Stream).

-Enter the required details.

-Click on 'submit' and take a print for future reference.

- Students can also check their results on their mobile phones by sending a short text message (SMS) in the format — MBOSE12A<add space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263.

According to a report in The Indian Express, girls outshined the boys in the Class 12 Board exams by registering a pass percentage of 75.84 percent. Among boys, the pass percentage was very low at 55.14 percent.

The East Khasi Hills emerged as the top-scoring district with 86.01 percent marks, whereas, the South Garo Hills recorded the lowest pass percentage at 48.21 percent in the HSLC exams, it added.

MBOSE declared results of its Class 12th board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses on 10 May.