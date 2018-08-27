Meghalaya bypolls: MDA ties up with NPP, UDP after parties win by-elections, increases tally to 39 seats

Shillong: The BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Monday consolidated its position in the 60-member Assembly with alliance partners National Peoples Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidates winning both bypolls in the state.

With this victory, the MDA has increased its tally from 37 to 39 seats in the House of 60.

"Chief Minister and National Peoples Party president Conrad K Sangma won the South Tura by-election by a margin of 8,421 votes while Pius Marwein of the UDP won the Ranikor seat by over 3,000 votes," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said.

Now both the NPP and the Congress have a tally of 20 seats each in the assembly. The UDP has increased its tally to 8.

Conrad Sangma told PTI over phone from Tura in Western Meghalaya, "Results are in line with what we expected. I am thankful to the voters of South Tura who reposed their faith in my leadership. Winning this election is an indication that people have faith in this government. We will do our best to ensure that we take the state forward."

He called upon the Opposition Congress to work together and play the role they were given by the people.

The chief minister secured 13,656 votes in South Tura constituency while his closest rival Charlotte W Momin of Congress got 5,235 votes.

In Ranikor constituency, Pius Marwein of the UDP defeated Martin M Danggo, a candidate of alliance partner NPP by 2,896 votes.

Marwein polled 13,183 votes while Danggo received 10,287 votes.

People's Democratic Front (PDF) chairman PN Syiem secured 1,978 votes and Congress candidate Jackiush Sangma polled 938 votes in Ranikor.

The by-elections to the two seats were necessitated following the resignation of former five-time Ranikor MLA Martin M Danggo, who joined the NPP from Congress and former MLA of South Tura, Agatha K Sangma.

In the Assembly, the BJP and the NCP having 2 and 1 seats respectively is backing the MDA government led by the NPP which has 20 seats. It is also supported by regional parties - the United Democratic Party having 8 seat followed by the Peoples Democratic Front -4, the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party -2 and 2 Independents.