Meet Sharmistha Ghosh, who left her British Council job to run a tea-stall

Time and again, the internet has brought forth inspiring stories of people, who make their dream come true, after overcoming unbelievable struggles and end up becoming a motivation for the generations to come. However, we have rarely seen the internet bringing forth an inspirational story before the person fulfilled their dreams. Now, in the past few years, startups in the country have gained momentum and we have witnessed several people quitting their jobs and becoming entrepreneurs. One such young aspiring entrepreneur is Sharmistha Ghosh, who holds a Master’s degree in English. Well, this is not all. Intending to build a tea café chain someday, Sharmistha left her job at British Council and became a small tea stall operator. Sharmistha’s story came to the limelight after Brigadier Indian Army Sanjay Khanna took to his LinkedIn account and penned a lengthy note making the world believe that “No job is small or big, but one must dream big.”

Brimming with hopes of starting something of her own, Sharmishtha operates a small chai stall on wheels in Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar and has a dream of making it as big as Chaiyos. Sharing a smiling picture of Sharmistha, Brigadier wrote, “A few days ago I happened to be in Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar and desired to have tea. I was amazed & pleasantly surprised to see a smart English-speaking woman operating this small chai stall on wheels (popularly called Raydee). I got curious and enquired from her about the reason for doing so. She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaiyos, the famous tea set up which is located all over.”

While introducing herself and detailing the startup, Sharmistha told the Brigadier that she used to work at British Council Library until she quit the job to pursue her dream. Continuing further, Sharmistha told him that she opened this tea stall startup in joint partnership with her friend Bhavna Rao. Now, Sharmistha is providing some extra wages to her house help whom she has employed at the chai stall. Brigadier added, “Further, as of now she’s providing extra wages to her house to help, as she has employed her at the chai stall. They come together in the evening and operate from the small temporary kind of structure and go back.”

The Brigadier concluded by sharing the reason for his lengthy post. He wrote, “I am writing this post & also posting this photo with her permission as I feel that there is nothing to be called a low/small job & such people must be highlighted to motivate others. One must have the passion & integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true. I have come across many highly qualified youth who are in despair and are on the lookout for an appropriate job commensurate with professional stature. This message goes out to them. I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high-end job deserved but think of small ways and means to achieve & flourish in the longer run.”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/brigadier-sanjay-khanna-209327188_no-job-is-small-or-big-but-one-must-dream-activity-7019159629758611456-r5y9

Several users took to the comments section as they agreed with the Brigadier. One user commented, “I completely agree with your sentiment that no job is small or big, and it’s important to have a dream and the passion to pursue it.” Another user commented, “This is so inspiring and beautiful. I too will try to spot her in Gopinath Bazar soon if her area of operating remains the same.”

