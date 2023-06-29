Meet Rajesh Rawani, a man with an ordinary occupation, but an extraordinary fan base. Working as a truck driver for close to 25 years, Rajesh created a YouTube channel recently. But as luck would have it, he has wrought sensation through his ‘daily vlogs of an Indian truck driver’ in the short time that he has been on the video-sharing platform. His channel ‘R Rajesh Vlogs’ boasts over 9 lakh subscribers with 493 videos. His clips offer a glimpse into his daily life as a truck driver as he cooks, confronts the cops, shows road-side accidents with a few unusual scenes now and then.

A regular at posting videos, one of his first videos on the channel, which showed him having lunch with another truck driver, gained over 1.5 lakh views. His continued efforts while working full-time at his job, have given him an upward trajectory.

Roaming around the countryside with his truck as a faithful ally, Rajesh’s story is exemplary of how to make substantial money from one’s profession. Not just by getting through the task but by making the process rewarding as well.

An insight into his spellbinding trips

His travels run across all sides from Assam in the East to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh towards the north to name a few. Rajesh also shares his love for the area’s local sights and the regional cuisine he tastes.

It is interesting to note that his video captions relate to people’s lives. He writes in one of them, “Itna bada accident kaise ho gaya? Aaj Fish curry Banega Sunday special.”

Check out some of his videos:

The video posted 3 days ago garnered over 6.6 lakh views.

“Rajesh sir please start educating new drivers on how to drive safely when driving conditions are not favourable (like rainy seasons or unsafe roads etc),” commented a subscriber on his video.

Another subscriber wrote: “This is humanity. Helping a fellow driver. Beautiful soul. Stay safe and take care.”

In one of the Question-and-Answer sessions, the famous YouTuber revealed that it was his two sons, Sagar and Shubham, who encouraged him to start a YouTube channel. In Hindi, he states, “I didn’t even know what YouTube was; my boys started the channel.” One of his sons, Sagar, also accompanies his father on several journeys on the truck. Additionally, he edits and films videos for him.

Check out the video:

When asked about his YouTube earnings, the quick-witted driver discreetly said, “he earns well.”

