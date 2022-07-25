Meet Mangaluru’s Aadi Swaroopa, an ambidextrous with a twist

The 17-year-old can not only write with both her hands but also in 11 different ways, including blindfolded and backwards

A 17-year-old girl from Karnataka has created a buzz on the internet for her rarest of the rare abilities as she is not only ambidextrous — ability to use the right and left hands equally well — but can also write with both her hands in 11 different ways, including blindfolded and backwards.

Aadi Swaroopa from Mangaluru can write in both English and Kannada at one time and has previously been recognised by the Lata Foundation’s Exclusive World Record for being able to write 45 words unidirectionally in one minute.

Recently, a video of the girl writing in different styles using both hands grabbed eyeballs and her skills matched with that of the character of Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus from 3 Idiots. Boman Irani portrayed the role of an ambidextrous genius in the 2009 Bollywood blockbuster. Swaroopa, the multitalented teenager, aspires to break at least one Guinness World Record in the coming years. Watch:

Ambidexterity world record holder Aadi Swaroopa from India. She writes 45 words per minute… pic.twitter.com/fZmNS6yy87 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) June 24, 2022

The video has received 3,55,000 views so far and got a number of reactions. Reacting to it, a user called the girl "Female Rajnikanth".

we don't call her Ambidextrous. we call her Female Rajnikanth. https://t.co/HqjxHiJ80b — Yenda Lakshmi. (@YlnSagar) July 25, 2022

Another wrote that no one could beat Indian talents.

No one can beat Indian talents!

Indians are always special species in the world — Samarth Kerur ❤️ (@KerurSamarth) June 25, 2022

A user was aptly reminded of Boman Irani of 3 idiots.

Reminds me of Boman Irani from movie "Three Idiots " — Jaykumar (@Jaykuma79606211) June 25, 2022

Another user felt that this was a unique case.

This a UNIQUE case in the world!!!! what a mysterious gift she owns? — Martha Romero (@thalassa2012) June 25, 2022

"She writes neater than I do, too," commented a user.

She writes neater than I do, too — lynda blanchard (@aussielynda2) June 26, 2022

In the sphere of ambidexterity, Yasir Jan from Pakistan set a record in 2017 for being able to bowl with both his hands. Jan clocked bowling at 145 km/h (90 mph) with his right hand and 135 km/h (83.8 mph) with his left, according to guinnessworldrecords.com.

