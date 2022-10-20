Meerut: 'Mentally challenged' Muslim man urinates inside Shiva temple; caught on CCTV

Meerut: A Muslim man was arrested in connection to a viral video of a man urinating on the Shivling at a Mahadev Temple premise in Rasna village under sarurpur police station area, the officials said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Shoaib, resident of the same village. After his arrest, cops called him ‘mand buddhi’ (mentally challenged) and a habitual drinker.

As per the cops, the incident occurred early morning on October 18 inside the 200-year-old temple of lord Shiva. A complaint was lodged by the priests following which CCTV footage was checked and susbsequently Shoaib was identified.

Police complaint alleges that when the priests reached the temple early in the morning on October 18, they found main gate open and a foul stench coming out of the main place of worship where the shivaling was idolised.

Later, the priest called a local boy Mohit who helped them see the CCTV footage. Subsequently they informed police and a probe initiated.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident surfaced on the internet. Netizens condemned the despicable act and called for immediate action against the suspect.

Police after investigating the footage for two days, identified the accused and sent him in judicial custody.

Following the arrest, R.P Shahi, Circle officer (CO) in Meerut police told media that shoaib is a mentally challenged person and a habitual drinker. He confessed to police that he was inebriated when he carried out the shameful act.

