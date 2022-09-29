Meerut: Police have detained six Muslim men in connection with an alleged Taliban-style ‘execution’ of 22-year-old Deepak Tyagi, resident of Khajuri village, whose headless body was recovered on Tuesday, two days after he had gone missing. The police is yet to recover his severed head.

As per the family, Deepak Tyagi, had gone to the fields with a servant. After returning he received a call and went out a second time, but never returned. He was the youngest among four girls and two boys of Dhirendra alias Bhagat ji from Khajuri village.

Two days later, on Tuesday at around 7 am, one Munkad from a neighboring village had found the body after he followed a blood trail while on his way to his agricultural fields.

The headless torso was discovered in a sugarcane field.

Police reached the spot and collected primary evidence from the crime scene.

Deepak Tyagi’s family was only able to identify their son from the clothes on the body.

The news spread fast and caused commotion and outrage among locals, who staged a dharna, blocking a local highway for several hours. The protesters demanded recovery of the missing head.

Later, locals vacated the highway only when SSP Meerut assured that the police would find the head in 24 hours, however, the head of the body had not been found till the filing of this story.

Meanwhile, police sources said they had detained six Muslim men from neighboring Ahmedpur village in the matter.

Keshav Kumar, SP (Rural), who is heading the investigation told Firstpost that Deepak Tyagi had been named in the two previous FIRs of altercation and criminal intimidation.

“Prima facie it looks like a murder over personal enmity; we are interrogating the suspects for a possible direction towards cracking this blind murder,” he said. It has emerged that Deepak Tyagi was allegedly a short-tempered person and he had also been named previously in two cases of altercation.

Kumar said that Tyagi’s father told police that he had altercations with many people in the village, “We are zeroing in on all possible angles to investigate the murder and the search for the missing head is also on.”

The agitated villagers however are staging protests in the area. Some are also helping police in the search for the head.

(With inputs from agencies)

