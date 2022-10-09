It is the time of the year when people in India are indulged in festivities as different festivals fall during these months. Starting from Ganesh Chaturthi to Navratri and Diwali, many prominent and major festivals are lined up for this year as well. This time as the nine-day Navratri festival has just concluded, another event lined up in the month of October is the birth anniversary of Meera Bai, a Hindu poet and mostly known as the devotee of Lord Krishna. This year as well, the birth anniversary of Meera Bai or Meera Bai Jayanti falls on Sunday, 9 October 2022. Read on to know more about the day and its significance.

Meera Bai Jayanti 2022: Date and Timing

This year, Meera Bai Jayanti falls on Sunday, 9 October 2022. While there is no authentic historical record of Meera Bai’s birth anniversary of Meera Bai, however, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, it is observed on Sharad Purnima every year.

Speaking about the timings, Purnima Tithi will begin at 03:41 am on 9 October 2022 and will further end at 02:24 am on 10 October 2022.

Mirabai Jayanti 2021: History

Popularly known as Meera, she was born in 1498 in the Kudki region of Marwar state, now known as Pali in Rajasthan. Later, she was married off to the prince of Mewar, Bhoj Raj in 1516. However, being not interested in her life partner, she devoted most of her time to worshipping Lord Krishna, whom she already considered her husband. She was also challenged and persecuted several times for her devotion to Lord Krishna but all attempts failed.

Eventually, after the death of her father, husband, and father-in-law, she left the kingdom and went to Vrindavan following which she spent the rest of her life in Dwarka.

Meera Bai Jayanti: Significance

Mostly remembered as a saint and devotee of Lord Krishna, Meera Bai also played a significant role in the Vaishnava Bhakti Movement. Being a true devotee of Lord Krishna, she had composed over 1300 devotional poems in his praise.

It is also believed that she miraculously merged with the image of Lord Krishna at the age of 49. Many Hindu temples across the country celebrate her birth anniversary as a festival and also organise Mahotsav and fairs during the occasion.

