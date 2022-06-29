Medical professional 'beheaded' in Maharashtra's Amravati for 'sharing post in support of Nupur Sharma'

The incident took place on 21 June, while four people have been arrested in connection with the case

A medical professional was reportedly beheaded in Maharashtra's Amravati for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

The incident took place on 21 June.

"Umesh Kolhe, a Medical professional in #amaravati , Maharashtra was beheaded on June 21 night allegedly for sharing a social media post in support of #NupurSharama," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Organiser Weekly.

It further stated that four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. These include Abdul (24), Shoaib Khan (22), Mudassir Ahmed Sheikh Ibrahim (22) and Shah Rukh Pathan Hidayat Khan (24).

In a similar incident, a tailor was lynched by two men in broad daylight in Udaipur, after he had recently shared a tweet in support of Nupur Sharma.

On Tuesday, two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested for the murder of the tailor in Udaipur. In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

