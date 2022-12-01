MCD Polls 2022: Thieves steal mobile phones of 20 AAP leader during Arvind Kejriwal's road show

New Delhi: As many as 20 mobiles of Aam Aadmi Party leaders were stolen during a roadshow of Arvind Kejriwal organised in several parts of the National capital ahead of the upcoming MCD polls on Wednesday. Delhi Police has registered an FIR in this matter.

The incident occurred when Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal was campaigning in Malka Ganj area. Several MLAs and leaders of AAP were present with him in rally.

Sagar Singh Kalshi, deputy commissioner of northern district told media that during the road show in Malka Ganj, thieves allegedly stole mobile phones of several leaders of AAP leaders including MLAs and councillors etc.

“A case was registered following complaints of AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi, local leader Guddi Devi and MLA Somnath Bharti’s secretary.

During the roadshow in Malka Ganj, Kejriwal targeted the BJP. He said that the public will elect those who work, not the one who try to stop the work.

Kejriwal said, “In the last eight years, the BJP and the central government have stopped several development works of the Delhi government including Mohalla Clinic, CCTV project and Yogashala. Even after ruling the MCD for 15 years, the BJP does not have a single good thing they did for welfare and development, while the Delhi government has done all the works it had promised,” he said.

MCD polls will be held on December 4 for the 250-wards of Delhi Municipal Corporation. The counting of the votes will be done on December 7. Subsequently after that results are to be declared.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.