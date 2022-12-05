MCD Elections: Will AAP dislodge BJP? Exit polls seem to think so

New Delhi: It may be time to bring out the sweets and the firecrackers for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cohorts in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). If a majority of exit polls are to be believed, the AAP is set to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

If this scenario indeed comes true, the BJP will 17-year reign at the helm of the MCD come to an end.

Voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections ended on December 4. This time there was less voting in Delhi than in 2014 and 2017. On May 22, the first municipal elections were held in Delhi after integration. There are 1349 candidates in the fray in 250 MCD wards.

In this round of MCD elections, there is a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Historically, the BJP has enjoyed a heavy upper hand in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. But this time the exit polls are predicting a different outcome.

This time the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been projected to win more seats tan the BJP. With an absolute majority, the AAP can will be able to install a mayor of its choice in Delhi.

Let us take a look at some of the exit polls:

– According to the Times Now-ETG exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may win 146-156 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The BJP has been projected to get 84-94 seats. The Congress may get 6-10 seats while other parties and independents may win 5-9 seats.

– According to exit poll data released by news channel Aaj Tak, the AAP may get 149-171 seats out of 250. The BJP may win 69-91 seats. The Congress has been projected to get 3-7 seats while other parties may bag 5-9 seats.

– The News X- Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted that the AAP may get 159-175 seats while the BJP may win 70-92 seats. The Congress has been predicted to win 4-7 seats.

Delhi had 67.4 percent votes in 2019 MCD polls

The voter turnout in Delhi was 66.4 percent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 67.4 percent in 2019. Similarly, 67.13 percent voting was held in 2015 Corporation Assembly elections and 62.59 percent voting in 2020.

Low turnout at MCD elections 2022

It will not be fair to read too much into the low voter turnout in the MCD elections, because the Congress which had won 108 out of 134 seats in the 2002 elections, lost in the 2007 elections when the voting percentage was only 43.24 percent.

In the 2007 elections, out of 272 seats, BJP got 164 seats while Congress got only 67 seats. In the year 2012, the percentage of Tamdan increased by 10 percent, but there was no change of power. In the 2012 municipal elections, the BJP won 136 out of 272 seats. Similarly, the BJP won 181 out of 272 seats with a polling percentage of 53.55 percent.

