MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 Declared:76.56% recorded as an overall pass percentage for Class 10 students, check scores on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams today (Monday, 27 May). Students recorded an overall pass percentage of 76.56 percent this year, with boys outscored girls with a pass percentage of 77.94 percent against 75.47 percent.

In terms of district-wise performance, East Jaintia Hills grabbed the first position with 77.06 percent, followed by West Jaintia Hill with 75.77 percent of students clearing the exam this year.

Students can check the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in to check their Meghalaya board Class 10 scores.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 83.89 percent, higher than the figure in 2017, which stood at 54.10 percent.

Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Along with SSLC Class 10 scores, MBOSE also declared the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the Class 12 arts stream today.

The board had announced the HSSLC Result for commerce and science streams on 8 May. The pass percentage for science stream students was 73.80 percent while commerce stream students secured 79.24 percent.

Among districts, East Khasi Hills had emerged the top-scoring district for both Class 12 Science and Commerce board exams. It registered a pass percentage of 83.51 percent in Commerce and 80.6 percent in Science.

Last year, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC arts results along with the SSLC result on 25 May. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 74.58 percent, for Commerce stream students was 79.84 percent, and 81.62 percent for Arts students.

