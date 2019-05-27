MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check Meghalaya board Class 10 scores if official websites run slow

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams today (Monday, 27 May). Candidates who appeared for SSLC Class 10 board exams can check their scores on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Since many students will be checking their results on the official websites, chances are that the portals might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students are advised to log on third-party websites to check their SSLC Class 10 scores. Some of these websites are – meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, examresults.net and indiaresults.com

How to check MBOSE SSLC Class 10 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Meghalaya in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Click on the link that says "MBOSE SSLC Class 10 result"

Step 4: Fill in all the details to get your Meghalaya SSLC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check MBOSE SSLC Class 10 result 2019 on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Meghalaya in the list of the states or type the URL meghalaya.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Click on the link that says "MBOSE SSLC Class 10 result"

Step 4: Fill in all the details to get your Meghalaya SSLC Examination 2019 result

Results via SMS service:

Students can also opt for SMS service to check their MBOSE SSLC Class 10 results. To receive the scores on their phones, candidates need to type: MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

