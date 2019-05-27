MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya board declares results; alternative websites to check if megresults.nic.in is slow

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Class 12 arts stream exams today (27 May).

Due to the surge of visitors on the official results website of MBOSE megresults.nic.in, students may find it difficult to access their scores. In the event that the official website crashes or is unresponsive, Class 12 arts scores can be checked on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Class 12 exams were held between 1 and 26 March this year. MBOSE had announced the HSSLC results for commerce and science streams on 8 May. The pass percentage for science students was 73.80 percent, while commerce stream students secured 79.24 percent.

How to check Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Meghalaya in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says Meghalaya Board HSSLC Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your results.

Steps to check Meghalaya HSSLC 2019 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on West Bengal in the list of the states or type the URL meghalaya.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Meghalaya Board of School Education".

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 arts exams on official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website: megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

