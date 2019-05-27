MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya board announces HSC Class 12 arts results; how to check your scores

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the results of the Class 12 arts stream exams today (27 May) on its official website megresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 exams were held between 1 and 26 March this year. Last year, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC Arts result along with the SSLC result on 25 May. The overall pass percentage of science students was 74.58 percent, commerce students was 79.84 percent and 81.62 percent for arts students.

Follow LIVE updates here

Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mbose.in

Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Results can also be checked on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.