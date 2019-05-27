MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared: Diana Kharbithai this year's Class 12 arts topper, Prantik Bhattacharjee ranks second

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Class 12 arts exams today (27 May) on its official website megresults.nic.in. Diana Kharbithai topped this year's Class 12 arts merit list with 452 marks. Prantik Bhattacharjee bagged the second position with 446 marks and Alethea Phoebe Nongrum came in third with 444 marks.

HSSLC arts students cleared the Class 12 exams with an overall pass percentage of 85.13 percent. Girls outshone boys by 7 percent with a pass percentage of 88.15 percent against 81.15 percent by boys.

The Class 12 arts exams this year were conducted between 1 and 26 March.

Last year, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC Arts result along with the SSLC result on 25 May. The overall pass percentage for the science stream was 74.58 percent, for commerce was 79.84 percent and 81.62 percent for arts students.

Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 arts exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website: megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

