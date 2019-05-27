MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared: 85.13% Class 12 arts students pass Meghalaya board exams; scores on megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the results of the Class 12 arts exams today (27 May) on its official website megresults.nic.in. Students cleared the Class 12 arts exams with an overall pass percentage of 85.13 percent.

Girls have outshone boys in the HSSLC Meghalaya arts exams by 7 percentage points. Girls secured pass percentage of 88.15 percent against 81.15 percent scored by boys.

Diana Kharbithai topped this year's arts exams with 452 marks. Prantik Bhattacharjee came in second with 446 marks and Alethea Phoebe Nongrum ranked third with 444 marks.

The Meghalaya board held the Class 12 exams between 1 and 26 March.

Last year, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC Arts result along with the SSLC result on 25 May. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 74.58 percent, for Commerce stream students was 79.84 percent, and 81.62 percent for Arts students.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their MBOSE Class 12 arts scores at results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check 2019 results for MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for the 'Meghalaya board result'

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act, the Meghalaya Board of School Education controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.

