MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check Meghalaya board Class 12 results if mbose.in is unresponsive

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) or Class 12 results today (8 May, 2019). The Meghalaya board Class 12 results are available on mbose.in.

The board has announced the results for all three streams — science, commerce and vocational.

Due to the large number of students trying to access their scores, the official website might crash or become temporarily unresponsive. But students must not panic. They can visit alternative websites to check their MBOSE HSSLC results while the glitch in the official website is being fixed.

Alternative websites:

Students can also check their MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results 2019 on third-party websites like examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check results on examresults.net

Step 1: Visit the website examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Meghalaya

Step 3: Look for the link that says ‘Meghalaya Class 12 results 2019’

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and hit ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Students can also check their Meghalaya Class 12 board result through the government's SMS service. However, the SMS links are currently not working. Students can try the following:

For MBOSE HSSLC result 2019

Type MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 to receive your scores.

