The student who has ranked first in the MBOSE SSLC (class 10) exam is Kevinstrong Lawriniang from Mairang’s St Thomas Higher Secondary School by scoring 576 marks

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10 exams today at 11 am. The pass percentage for MBOSE class 10 this year is 52.91 percent. As many as 64,269 students appeared for the Class 10 examination this year.

According to the result booklet released by the board, out of the total students who appeared, 34,003 students passed the exam which was conducted by MBOSE during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MBOSE has also released a list of the first twenty merit holders of Class 10 exam. The student who has ranked first in the MBOSE SSLC (class 10) exam is Kevinstrong Lawriniang from Mairang’s St Thomas Higher Secondary School by scoring 576 marks.

The second rank holder is Wanteibok Pator from Sawlyngdoh Higher Secondary School, Mowkaiaw. The student scored 575 marks in the SSLC exam 2021. Third rank has been shared between two students who scored 574 marks each. They are Kashish Samee from Shillong’s St Mary's Higher Secondary School and Mridumay Saha Sherwood School, Tura.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to check their MBOSE Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the website megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and security key. Click on submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 result will be displayed. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the result and keep it safely

An hour before declaring the class 10 results today, MBOSE also announced the results of Class 12 Arts stream. The pass percentage for MBOSE class 12 (HSSLC) Arts stream is 80.75 percent. Previously, the board had shared the results of class 12 Commerce and Science streams on its website.