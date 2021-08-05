Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will not be displaying the results at the MBOSE office of Tura/Shillong and the exam centres

The results of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) for Class 12 Arts stream was declared today, 5 August. Reportedly, results of Class 10 will also be declared today by the board. Students can visit the official website mbose.in to check their results.

According to the official notification, MBOSE Class 12 (HSSLC) results were declared at 10 am and the results of Class 10 (SSLC) will be declared at 11 am.

The board further mentions that since 2014, it has discontinued publishing the results booklet. Students can download the digital copy of the same from the board’s website. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will not be displaying the results at the MBOSE office of Tura/Shillong and the exam centres.

In 2020, the pass percentage for Class 12 Arts stream was 74.34 percent. On the other hand, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 50.31 percent.

Steps to check results:

Step 1: Visit the website megresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the activated link for Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2021 or Results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021. Click on the desired option

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and security key to login

Step 4: Your HSSLC/SSLCresults will be displayed on the screen. Download the results

Step 5: Take a print out of the page and keep it safely for future reference

Previously, the MBOSE declared the results of Class 12 Commerce and Science streams on 30 July.