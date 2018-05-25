MBOSE 10th result 2018: Meghalaya SSLC (Class 10) result declared on megresults.nic.in; Anurag Tewari tops exam

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of SSLC Class 10th examination today on its official website, megresults.nic.in. The results of Class 12th Arts stream was also declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education on 25 May.

According to Times of India, Anurag Tewari topped the MBOSE matric exams by scoring 581 out of 600. Trisha Seal Sharma came second with 573 marks while Yash Khandelwal came third with 569 marks. Of the 50,077 students who had appeared for the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exam, only 28,424 cleared it, the report said.

According to a report in The Indian Express, girls outshined the boys in the Class 10 Board exams with 79.67 percent girls clearing the exam. Among boys, the pass percentage was 78.44 percent. The East Khasi Hills emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 79.04 percent. The South Garo Hills recorded the lowest passing percentage at 26.65 percent, it added.

Follow the steps to check the results:

-Go to the official website: megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

- Click on Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results.

- Enter the required details.

- Click on 'submit' and take a print for future reference.

- Students can also check their results on their mobile phones by sending a short text message (SMS) in the format — MBOSE10<add space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263.

MBOSE declared results of its Class 12 board exam for Science, Commerce and Vocational courses on 10 May.