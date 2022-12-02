MBA student ends up washing dishes after he gatecrashes wedding in Bhopal; video goes viral

How can one forget the iconic scene from the Bollywood film, 3 Idiots where the trio of Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan gatecrashed Kareena Kapoor’s elder sister’s wedding to enjoy free food and managed to escape smartly after they were called red-handed. Well, it was quite funny in the movie but not in real life as uninvited guests at weddings are not usually welcomed. There have also been several instances when people took to social media and shared their experiences of gatecrashing weddings. However, this trick didn’t go well with a person in Bhopal who went to a wedding uninvited and ended up washing dishes after he was caught.

Yes, you’ve heard it right. The incident took place at a wedding in Bhopal where a young man arrived at a wedding to enjoy free food but was caught by the hosts, who made him wash dishes as a punishment. A video of the same has gone viral and shows the man washing dishes while people stand around him and scold him.

Check the video:

What a shameful incident. No amount of money can bring class. 🤮🤮🤮🤮 || MBA student gatecrashes a wedding in Bhopal, forced to wash dishes after being caught. https://t.co/Eixx9StJkn — Deepak Karamungikar (@doublemasaala) December 2, 2022

As we see in the video, the man was sitting with the dirty dishes while another person, who seemed to be related to the hosts, recorded a video and questioned the trespasser. While he begins by asking who invited the man to the wedding, he later asks the trespasser about his profession. The man responded that he is an MBA student and hails from Jabalpur.

Throughout the video, the man is instructed to wash the dishes properly. Since the clip was shared, it has grabbed the attention of many. While a lot of individuals went on to call it ‘shameless’ and ‘incorrect’ to punish someone for merely eating, some also found it quite funny. A user wrote, “What a shameful incident. No amount of money can bring the class. MBA student gatecrashes a wedding in Bhopal, forced to wash dishes after being caught.

Check some reactions:

MBA student came to eat food without being invited at a marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh, people forced him to wash utensils !! मध्यप्रदेश के एक शादी समारोह में बिना बुलाए खाना खाने पहुंचा MBA का छात्र, लोगों ने युवक से धुलाए बर्तन !!

+ pic.twitter.com/XmBGr85aTy — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) December 1, 2022

Was it right to do this to that student? क्या उस छात्र के साथ ऐसा करना सही था?

+ — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) December 1, 2022

The boy is so humble 💔 — ਰਣਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ 🕉️☬🇮🇳🇳🇵 (@RanjeetsinghS03) December 1, 2022

Nothing wrong, people should know the difference between langar(Public) and marriage function( private) — Everybody (@l69837217) December 1, 2022

Moreover tell me one thing…everyone is saying what the people did was wrong then was this right to enter without being invited to a wedding ceremony. Is there any decency or morality in this thing done by the young man?? Is this expected from an educated person?? — Shubham Kumar (@subham29071997) December 1, 2022

If they were hungry and starving atleast they could have taken permission from the organizers. If not it is wrong. — Swami Raman (@OmSwamiRaman) December 1, 2022

As per reports, no police complaints have been registered so far.

