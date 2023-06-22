Mayawati lampoons Opposition meet poetically

Ahead of the Opposition show of unity in Patna, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday termed the meeting organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as more about joining of hands than hearts.

Mayawati’s party has not been invited for the meeting scheduled for Friday, with JDU chief spokesperson K C Tyagi saying “We have invited those parties that are willing to fight against the BJP in 2024”.

Targeting the parties which are slated to participate in the meeting, Mayawati said it does not seem from their attitude that they are serious about their objective in Uttar Pradesh.

“Eighty Lok Sabha seats in UP are said to be the key to electoral success, but it does not seem from the attitude of the opposition parties that they are serious and truly concerned about their objective here. Without the right priorities, will the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections here really bring about the necessary change?” she said.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “It is clear from the condition of Bahujans in the country that parties like the BJP and Congress are not capable of implementing the humanistic egalitarian constitution framed by BR Ambedkar”.

In such a scenario, the Patna meeting of opposition leaders by Nitish Kumar on June 23 is more about joining of hands than hearts.

Keeping in mind the preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections, it would have been better if these parties had tried to instil general confidence in the people with clear intentions.

“How long will ‘Muh me Ram bagal me chhuri’ (speaking praise on face and stabbing in the back) last?” she added.

Top leaders of Opposition parties will brainstorm at a meeting in Patna on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders expected to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

It is being hosted by the Bihar Chief Minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav here.

From UP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be attending the meet.

On reports that Mayawati will be skipping the meeting, Tyagi said, “When we have not invited them (BSP), then why are they saying they are not coming to attend the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)

