Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and a prominent Indian politician, Mayawati turned a year older today, 15 January as she celebrates her 67th birthday. Presently working as the president of the political party since 2003, Mayawati also served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in four different terms since 1995. Notably, she also created history by becoming the first-ever Dalit woman in Inda to serve as the chief minister. Often referred to as ‘Behen Ji’ by her supporters, Mayawati gained praise and criticism at the same time during her tenure. A large section of Dalits also views her as an idol.

Today on her 67th birthday, let’s take a look at some unknown and interesting facts about the BSP chief.

– While Mayawati’s brothers were sent to private schools for their education, she struggled a lot to attain education and made several efforts to educate herself.

– Before entering politics, Mayawati worked as a teacher in Delhi and was at the same time also prepared for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) exams.

– She was highly impressed by BR Ambedkar and used to view her as an idol.

– It was Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who later induced Mayawati into the party.

– A politician who led the state as many as four times, Mayawati was elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1995, then again in 1997, then from 2002 to 2003, and finally from 2007 to 2012.

– Being from a Dalit background, Mayawati enjoys huge support from the community who view her as an ‘icon’.

– After being elected as the Uttar Pradesh CM, Mayawati became the youngest chief minister of the state until that point and also the first female Dalit CM in India.

– While she won several awards for her contribution to the field of politics, Mayawati’s name also appeared in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful women in the world.

