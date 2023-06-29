May this day bring happiness & prosperity to everyone: PM Modi extends Eid al-Adha wishes, greets Kuwait, B'desh leaders

The auspicious occasion of Bakra Eid or Eid al-Adha is being celebrated across the world today. On this holy festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to people and also to leaders and citizens of Kuwait and Bangladesh.

“May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society,” tweeted PM Modi on Thursday.

On his own behalf and the people of India, PM Modi through a letter wished Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait; Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah; Prime Minister of State of Kuwait and to the people of State of Kuwait on the occasion of Bakra Eid.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait said, "In his personal letter, Prime Minister Modi conveyed that the sacred festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated by millions of Muslims across the length and breadth of India."

"It reminds us of the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait added.

PM Modi also extended Eid al-Adha greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and expressed confidence that the "sacred festival" will bring the people of India and Bangladesh "even closer".

"PM @narendramodi conveyed his warmest greetings to PM Sheikh Hasina and to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha. In his message, PM expressed confidence that the sacred festival will bring the people of India and Bangladesh even closer. @MEAIndia," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh tweeted.

Known as the "Festival of Sacrifice", Eid al-Adha holds significant religious and cultural importance for Muslims around the world.

